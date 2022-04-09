The Laporte High School hosted a blood drive with Vitalant March 31 at the school that helped collect a total of 33 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 32 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 26 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on March 31. A total of six donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were five people who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Collin Shinabarger, who coordinated the drive, along with the Student Council and the schol district which provided the location.
The need for blood is constant and Vitalant strives to always keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Trauma and burn patients, premature infants, heart surgery patients, organ transplant recipients and people fighting cancer all require blood transfusions for their care.
Blood donations are needed daily to maintain a strong blood supply and meet ongoing patient needs. Vitalant encourages healthy individuals to make blood donation a part of one’s regular routine to help meet the ongoing needs.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.