Take a first step in planning future health care needs
April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD). It naturally follows the (usual) day that taxes are due, because, as the saying goes, the only things that are for sure are death and taxes. NHDD is a reminder to think carefully about who could make decisions for you if you were too sick to make them for yourself (a health care agent).
A Health Care Directive (also called an Advance Directive or Living Will) also provides information about your treatment preferences, to give your health care agent confidence that they are choosing the treatments you would have chosen if you were able. This document, and especially any conversation you have with your agent and family, are the best ways for you to influence your care if/when you are unable to speak for yourself.
Want to learn more? Contact Honoring Choices MN of Park Rapids, Walker, and surrounding communities. Our calls are taken by Living at Home in Park Rapids (218) 732-3137 and Calvary Evangelical Free Church of Walker (218) 547-1897. A trained advance care planning facilitator will contact you. NHDD is a great time to take a first step in planning for future health care needs.
Honoring Choices MN of Park Rapids, Walker and surrounding communities
