Residents living in and around Hackensack can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
The Hackensack HUB, 213 First St. S., will host this community event Aug. 21.
Screenings can check for
The level of plaque buildup in arteries related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health
HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
Diabetes risk
Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Kidney and thyroid function and more.
Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.
Packages start at $149 but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on age and risk factors. Also ask about our Wellness Gold Membership Program which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now but pay $19.95 per month.
Call (877) 237-1287 or visit the website www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
