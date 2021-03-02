An array of classes to help individuals be prepared for a lifesaving emergency including the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid course are now being offered for the public at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.
Heart disease continues to be one of the greatest health threats to Americans and is still the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the American Heart Association’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2021 Update.
The AHA states that almost 70 percent of cardiac arrests occur at home and only 45 percent of cardiac arrest victims receive CPR from bystanders. CRMC is proud to be an American Heart Association Training Center aiding in their mission to save lives and envision a world where no one dies from cardiac arrest.
The Heartsaver CPR/AED & First Aid class, which is designed for anyone with little or no medical training, is being offered at CRMC in Crosby from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays in April, July and October. In the course, participants learn how to provide first aid and CPR and use an automated external defibrillator in a safe, timely and effective manner.
The fee is $50 for each course or $80 for both CPR and First Aid. To register, send a message to jodi.bedard@cuyunamed.org or call (218) 546-4367.
For those unable to attend one of the scheduled classes, CRMC also offers other formats for both individuals or groups to become certified in numerous AHA and Emergency Medical Services classes. Contact CRMC’s Education Department at (218) 546-4367 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.