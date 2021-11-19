PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care 2021 Light Up a Life honors the memory of John “Schu” Schumacher.
For 34 years, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care has been honored to provide compassionate end-of-life care for patients — no matter where they call home. As part of our commitment and dedication to serve through our ministry, we also play a pivotal role in supporting the patient’s family and caregivers throughout their hospice care journey.
As we enter into this holiday season, we are thankful to partner with the Schumacher family as we celebrate Light Up a Life and Heartland Lakes Community Tree Lighting ceremony.
John Schumacher left a legacy in the community and his “Livin’ the Dream” motto reflected the true meaning of living each day to the fullest. John treasured every moment with his family and students and even during the hardest days battling cancer, John never let it affect his positive attitude. John’s outlook inspires gratitude, compassion, strength and love in the most challenging times…times to be treasured.
“John lived for everyone around him and found his life’s calling in his work, making a positive impact on everyone he met. He was a cheerleader for his students and so proud of his loving family. Hospice allowed him to be pain-free so he could enjoy his last days making memories. Our hospice team was amazing by anticipating our needs and gently encouraged conversations that were important to have not only for John, but also for our family. They were always honest, open, calming, compassionate and the best listeners…they made us laugh and smile through the most difficult time of our lives.” Bernie Schumacher, John’s wife.
“John’s last four weeks of life, while in hospice, were special to him and he looked forward to his visits, as his nurse was a previous student/athlete who ‘got him.’ She knew how to gently guide him through his final journey. We were blessed to have our hospice team by our side,” said Bernie.
During this holiday season, please join us in a celebration of life and memories by giving a gift in honor or in memory of a loved one. Gifts of $25 or more to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care Light Up a Life program help bring exceptional care when it’s needed the most. Our hospice care team believes that every person has the right to die pain-free and with dignity, our care includes specialized pain control and symptom management by a highly skilled hospice team.
Thank you for choosing us to care for your loved ones and your continued support to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care. We treasure the human connection and are inspired by the strength of our patients and the families we support.
On Nov. 26, the Heartland Lakes Community Tree Lighting will be held as CHI St. Joseph holds the Light Up a Life for Hospice Care. Held in downtown Park Rapids, the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. to honor loved ones. You can also join us virtually on our Facebook page or the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.parkrapids.com.
You are also invited to place an unbreakable ornament on the tree, which will be located in Pioneer Park on Main Street, in honor or in memory of a loved one this holiday season.
To make your gift, donate online at https://chisjh.org/foundation/light-up-a-life/ or mail to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation at 600 Pleasant Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.