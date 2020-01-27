Pictured with the check are (from left) Sanford Health Foundation Director, Cynthia Olson, Calli Ferdig, Cancer Services Director Shari Hahn, Cindy Holter, Kenadi Winter and Stephanie Winter.
Photo submitted

BEMIDJI — The Little Black Dress Gala committee recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of  the Joe Lueken Cancer Center.

This kind of support will help benefit patients of the cancer center in the northern Minnesota region.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

