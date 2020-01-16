BRAINERD — The Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Heart Failure team invites those dealing with heart failure and their loved ones to a support group held at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
The monthly hour-long small group session provides a space to openly share, support others or simply connect with members who are impacted by living with heart failure. The support group is mediated by certified heart failure nurse staff to help address your concerns and answer questions. Our goal is to create an atmosphere of support. Anyone feeling the impact of this condition is welcome to attend.
The group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Call (218) 828-7526 to register.
