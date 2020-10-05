BRAINERD — In a comprehensive report titled “Depression Care in Minnesota: Adults and Adolescents” by MN Community Measurement, Essentia Health and several of its clinics were recognized for outstanding performance.
Essentia Health was cited as a Top Performer, among the top five medical groups for overall depression-case outcomes. The healthcare system was also cited as a High Performer, scoring above the statewide average on at least 50 percent of the measures in which they were eligible. Essentia was above average in the following “adult” measures: Six-Month Follow-Up; Response at Six Months; Remission at Six Months; 12-Month Follow-Up; Response at 12 Months; and Remission at 12 Months.
“Mental health — and specifically depression — is something that we take very seriously at Essentia Health,” said Dan Collins, vice president for quality at Essentia. “And while we’re proud of this recognition for our providers and clinics, we continue to strive for improvement. We are committed to meeting every aspect of our patients’ health care needs.”
The following clinics in the local area also were recognized as Top Performers, meaning they were among the top 15 clinics in the measure(s) listed:
• Essentia Health-Hackensack Clinic: Adult Depression, Response at Six Months; Adult Depression, Remission at Six Months; and Adult Depression, Remission at 12 Months
• Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pine River Clinic: Adolescent Mental Health and/or Depression Screening; and Adult Depression, Remission at 12 Months
• Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic: Adolescent Mental Health and/or Depression Screening; Adult Depression, Response at Six Months; Adult Depression, Remission at Six Months; Adult Depression, Response at 12 Months; and Adult Depression, Remission at 12 Months
• Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Crosslake Clinic: Adolescent Mental Health and/or Depression Screening; Adult Depression, Response at Six Months; Adult Depression, Remission at Six Months; Adult Depression, Response at 12 Months; Adult Depression, Remission at 12 Months
• Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pequot Lakes Clinic: Adolescent Mental Health and/or Depression Screening
• Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pierz Clinic: Adolescent Mental Health and/or Depression Screening; Adult Depression, Response at Six Months; and Adult Depression, Remission at Six Months
• Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pillager Clinic: Adult Depression, Response at Six Months; Adult Depression, Remission at Six Months; Adult Depression, Response at 12 Months; and Adult Depression, Remission at 12 Months
• Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic: Adult Depression, Remission at Six Months
• Essentia Health-Lakeland Psychiatry Clinic: Adult Depression, 12-Month Follow-Up
MN Community Measurement is an independent nonprofit organization that uses data to drive improvement. The report is based on care provided in 2019.
Learn more about Essentia Health’s mental health offerings: https://www.essentiahealth.org/services/behavioral-mental-health-services/
