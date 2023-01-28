Whether it’s sticking to your New Year’s resolution, wanting to improve your metabolic health or just a desire to take off some lingering weight, make Essentia Health’s team of highly trained specialists your trusted resource for weight management, as well as related metabolic health conditions.

Our non-surgical, medical weight-loss team can help patients safely lose weight and keep it off using structured, evidence-based care. From the initial appointment through follow-up care, our experienced and compassionate staff offer support and expertise to help patients achieve the success and results they want.

