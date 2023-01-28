Whether it’s sticking to your New Year’s resolution, wanting to improve your metabolic health or just a desire to take off some lingering weight, make Essentia Health’s team of highly trained specialists your trusted resource for weight management, as well as related metabolic health conditions.
Our non-surgical, medical weight-loss team can help patients safely lose weight and keep it off using structured, evidence-based care. From the initial appointment through follow-up care, our experienced and compassionate staff offer support and expertise to help patients achieve the success and results they want.
Each patient can expect customized plans to help determine the best path forward. These plans foster behavior changes, including healthy food and exercise choices, educating patients every step of the way.
Patients may benefit from medical weight loss if they have a body mass index (BMI) higher than 25 or a health condition such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, high cholesterol and/or sleep apnea.
Why choose a comprehensive medical weight-loss program? Studies have shown those who stick to an individualized plan — like the ones created by Essentia’s team — are more likely to stay with the program, lose more weight and improve their metabolic health and body composition when compared to those who do not have ongoing support.
Before starting your weight-loss journey, our specialists will meet with you to determine why you need and want to lose weight, determine your healthy weight and learn about behavior and lifestyle concerns that could be having a negative impact. By answering these questions, they will help decide what approach is best for you and most likely to help achieve the results you desire, while augmenting your plan with behavioral health, sleep medicine, exercise coaching, medication therapy and surgical weight loss consult support when indicated.
To get started, patients can schedule a virtual visit or call (844) 663-1068.
