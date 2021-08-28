The subject of mental health was a big topic during the Olympics, but for everyday citizens, it remains a “hidden health issue.”
Now Crow Wing Energized and the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) have made “Make It OK” ZOOM training available to the public.
The public is invited to become a Make It OK Ambassador Sept. 16, from 4-5 p.m., online via ZOOM. This free workshop prepares participants to deliver Make It OK training within their local communities.
Do you want to learn more about how to make it OK to talk about mental illness?
Do you want to help reduce the stigma of mental illness?
Training is free but registration is required. Go to https://crowwingenergized.org/event/make-it-ok-ambassador-refresher-training/ Kathy Sell will be the trainer.
All are welcome; you don’t need to be a mental health expert to participate. Attendees who decide to become an Ambassador and present to community groups will be provided with th necessary tools and resources.
For more information contact Karen Johnson, Program Manager, Crow Wing Energized at Karen.Johnson@Essentiahealth.org
