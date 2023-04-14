Still Stigma? Are you kidding me? The stigma of mental illnesses, including substance use disorder, continues to be a key factor that keeps people from talking openly and seeking the care, support, and treatment they deserve.

Peter VanDusartz, director of behavioral health with St. Croix Valley at Health Partners, will be leading two different presentations April 27.

