Still Stigma? Are you kidding me? The stigma of mental illnesses, including substance use disorder, continues to be a key factor that keeps people from talking openly and seeking the care, support, and treatment they deserve.
Peter VanDusartz, director of behavioral health with St. Croix Valley at Health Partners, will be leading two different presentations April 27.
An in-person ambassador training at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center is 1-3 p.m. in the Thabes Room (use the main entrance, take the elevators to the basement and go through the cafeteria).
A Make It OK ambassador is someone who has a passion for reducing mental illness stigma in their community. An Ambassador does not need to be an expert on mental illnesses, just someone who recognizes the need for increased understanding and creating caring conversations about mental illnesses through connecting, engaging, and sharing the Make It OK message with others.
A second in-person presentation entitled Make It OK to Talk About Mental Illnesses and Substance Use Disorders is 5:30-7 p.m. During this presentation, you will better understand the impact of stigma on mental illnesses specifically related to substance use disorders and addition, and how it interferes with recovery. You will hear about resources and treatments to help people get the care and support they deserve.
