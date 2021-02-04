Pictured are (from left) Sanford Health Foundation Development Officer Cole Young, Market Place Foods Store Director Brandon Granmo and Market Place Foods staff.
Photo submitted

BEMIDJI — Market Place Foods recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of the Edith Sanford Breast Center.  This kind of support will help enhance local breast cancer care.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments