Mid Dakota Clinic, an independent physician practice in Bismarck, N.D., and Essentia Health, an integrated health care system serving patients in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to enter exclusive discussions exploring a potential affiliation.
Mid Dakota Clinic and Essentia share a vision to build more access to high-quality health care in the communities they are privileged to serve, keeping care local whenever possible. Both organizations believe in strengthening and supporting sustainable rural health care.
“An affiliation would reinforce our common commitment to reach more families in the Bismarck-Mandan area with services in clinics and hospitals,” says Mid Dakota Clinic CEO Marvin Lein. “Together, we can offer Mid Dakota Clinic patients a greater continuity of care between our clinic and new specialties, such as women’s services, along with many other benefits of being part of an integrated system of doctors, hospitals and outpatient care.”
“We are excited by the potential to collaborate with the excellent care team at Mid Dakota Clinic,” says Essentia Health CEO David C. Herman, MD. “We welcome the opportunity to extend our mission and make a healthy difference for more North Dakota patients and their families. High-quality, sustainable health care is the foundation for vibrant, healthy communities.”
Mid Dakota Clinic patients can be assured that the personalized, professional care they know and trust will continue as discussions progress. “We are committed to providing access to all our health services now available in Bismarck and look forward to building on Mid Dakota Clinic’s 50-year history of serving local families,” Lein says.
If discussions lead to an agreement, an affiliation would be anticipated in the fall of 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.