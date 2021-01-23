Physician Assistant Mitchell Mimbach of Rice has joined the medical staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center to practice with Fellowship-trained Orthopaedic Surgeon Jeffrey Klassen, M.D., who specializes in shoulder and elbow injuries and conditions.
The physician assistant will utilize advanced techniques to assist in performing treatment for shoulder arthroscopy, shoulder instability surgery, rotator cuff repair/reconstruction, total and reverse total shoulder replacement, sports and trauma related elbow ligamentous and reconstructive surgery, elbow arthroscopy, management of the stiff elbow and total elbow arthroplasty.
Mimbach previously worked for 13 years as a paramedic for Mayo Clinic’s Ambulance Service in St. Cloud, Little Falls and Litchfield. He also worked for 10 years as a tactical paramedic for the St. Cloud Police Department S.W.A.T. Team. Mimbach earned his Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree at the University of North Dakota-Grand Forks. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health from St. Cloud State University, an Associate of Arts degree from Central Lakes College in Brainerd and an Associate in Applied Science degree in Paramedicine from St. Cloud Technical and Community College.
For more information or an appointment, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/orthopaedics or call (888) 420-2778.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.