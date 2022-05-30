NAMI Minnesota was pleased that, with about four minutes left, the Minnesota House passed the mental health bill. Earlier that night it had passed the Senate unanimously.
“We are facing a mental health crisis in our state. More people are needing mental health services and yet access is diminishing. The mental health bill contains important provisions that will begin to address the limitations of our mental health system, especially for children,” stated Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota.
The bill that was used as the vehicle was the competency restoration bill, HF 2725. This bill reflects the culmination of three years of work first started when a bill passed in 2019 creating a task force to evaluate and study community competency restoration programs and develop recommendations to address the needs of individuals deemed incompetent to stand trial. The task force involved a variety of stakeholders and HF 2725 reflects the consensus on how to move forward. Briefly, the bill places the process in statute for when a person is found incompetent to proceed with their trial because of a mental illness or cognitive impairment. People would be assigned a forensic navigator to create “bridge plans” with the defendant.
Bridge plans are required in the bill before a defendant’s charges can be dismissed and they will include referrals to housing, benefits, and any services to help the defendant. The bill provides clear directives and timelines on the supervision of defendants to protect community concerns and the constitutional rights of the defendant at the same time.
In the bill, low level misdemeanors will still be dismissed if a person is found incompetent, but only after they work with a forensic navigator. Targeted misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors, and felonies have specific timelines for how long the state can detain or order a person to treatment for competency restoration. These timelines are based on the maximum sentence lengths for the crimes and supreme court case law.
Finally, it creates a new State Board of Competency Restoration. Although forensic navigators are impartial and not legal professionals, this board is similar to the function of the guardian ad litem or public defense boards. The board will oversee forensic navigators and will certify competency restoration programs and curriculum for quality assurance. The board will be made up of appointees by the supreme court and the Governor and must include defense attorneys. The bill also establishes an advisory committee for the board with more specific expertise in mental health and includes local stakeholders like counties to ensure the programs are being implemented well.
“Passage of the competency restoration bill will result in meaningful changes in people’s lives. Instead of going through the revolving door into the jails, people with mental illnesses will be connected to the treatment, services, and housing they need to be well in the community,” said Sue Abderholden.
The key mental health provisions in the bill are as follows:
• Fund and create crisis stabilization beds for children and youth. Currently we only have crisis beds for adults. This will provide an option for children boarding in the ER but who do not need hospitalization.
• Increase funding by $2 million for school-linked mental health and youth shelter-linked mental health programs, providing mental health treatment where the children and youth are.
• Increase funding for the loan forgiveness program by $1.6 million for mental health professionals.
• $1 million for an African American mental health center in North Minneapolis to increase access to culturally informed care.
• $10.2 million for the Adult Mental Health Initiative grants to ensure that under the new formula no one receives less than what they are currently receiving.
• $9.6 million for mobile crisis services to build on the current system that covers all 87 counties but with inadequate funding cannot always respond in a timely way.
• $2.5 million for fund a program to provide supervision needed to become a mental health professional for free. Finding and paying for supervision has been a major barrier for people completing their licensure requirements.
• $796,000 to provide person centered discharge planning for children and adults discharged from hospitals
• $2.914 million for startup funds to create locked residential facilities for people deemed incompetent to stand trial
• Renames and expands the Children’s Intensive Behavioral Health Treatment Services to serve children who are at risk of residential treatment
• $6,000 and then $480,000 additional in the base for First Psychotic Episode programs which are evidence-based programs that truly help young people experiencing psychosis.
Another bill that passed late Sunday night was the Health and Human Services Policy bill. Mental health related issues include the following:
• Allowing Children’s Hospital to add psychiatric beds
• Allowing two way interactive “telehealth” to provide supervision for people who are working towards licensure
• Allowing mental health practitioners to be case managers
• Making students completing an internship or practicum to be a mental health practitioner
• Allowing DBT for people under the age of 18
• Allowing mental health information (as little as needed) to be shared with police responding to a mental health crisis
• Expanding respite care to foster families
• Implementing changes to CCBHCs (Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers) and CTSS (Children’s Therapeutic Services and Supports)
• Allowing fewer staff to be on site when residents are sleeping in an PRTF (Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities)
While NAMI Minnesota applauds these investments and policy changes, we note that funding was not appropriated to implement 988 in Minnesota, rates for programs such as day treatment were not included, and funding to stabilize and maintain workers in children’s programs were also not included. There were several provisions in the House Education Omnibus Bill that would have also helped address the increasing mental health needs of our students.
NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.
