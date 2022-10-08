ST. PAUL — Starting Nov. 1, Minnesotans looking for health coverage for 2023 can shop and compare plans and save money through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace.
Now that final rates are available from the Minnesota Department of Commerce, MNsure has new estimates for how much Minnesotans will actually pay for health premiums in 2023 — and it’s about 3.5 percentless than 2022. Eligible Minnesotans are poised to save big on their monthly premiums by taking advantage of tax credits only available through MNsure.
“MNsure projects Minnesota families will save $560 per month, on average, when they enroll in 2023 coverage through MNsure,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “When they buy coverage through MNsure, Minnesotans will have a range of comprehensive health plans to choose from and access to enhanced tax credits that aren’t available anywhere else.”
Minnesotans who need health insurance can sign up during the upcoming open enrollment period, which is the annual opportunity to enroll in health coverage, change plans, and renew coverage. This year, open enrollment begins Nov. 1 and will run through Jan. 15.
Larger tax credits, for more Minnesotans
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, larger tax credits will continue to be available for Minnesotans who buy private health plans for 2023 through MNsure, including middle-income Minnesotans who were previously unable to access savings.
The enhanced tax credits work like an instant discount to lower the cost of monthly premiums, and in many cases dramatically reduce health care costs for Minnesotans.
For example:
• A family of four living in Coon Rapids with an annual income of $95,000 can enroll in a bronze plan via MNsure and access tax credits that will cut their premium nearly in half, saving them over $5,000 per year.
• A couple nearing retirement in Rochester with an annual income of $75,000 can purchase a gold plan and save more than $1,400 per month by enrolling through MNsure and taking advantage of enhanced tax credits.
More examples of available savings across the state can be found in the MNsure scenario packet (PDF).
Most Minnesotans qualify for savings when they enroll through MNsure. At least three in four uninsured Minnesotans are eligible for savings that would lower the cost of buying health insurance, either through tax credits for a private health plan through MNsure or coverage through Medical Assistance or Minnesota Care. Minnesotans buying private health plans through MNsure also benefit from Minnesota’s reinsurance program, which lowers premium costs by an average of 20% from what they would otherwise be.
More choices for 2023
Now in its tenth year of open enrollment, MNsure is Minnesota’s trusted source for shopping and comparing comprehensive health plans that meet the needs and budgets of individuals and families. For 2023, all five health insurance companies are returning to partner with MNsure to offer qualified health plans (private health insurance) for Minnesotans: Blue Plus, HealthPartners, Medica, Quartz and UCare. Dental plans will be available from returning carriers Delta Dental and Dentegra as well as a new addition to the marketplace, Guardian.
MNsure’s partners are offering 37 more health plans than in 2022, and Minnesotans have an impressive range of plan choices. Every county will have at least two insurers offering plans through MNsure, with the majority (all but four) having three or more insurers.
Connect with free help
MNsure provides free help from health insurance experts to make the enrollment process easier and less time-consuming for consumers applying for the first time, changing plans, or renewing coverage. In addition to free walk-in assistance at any of MNsure’s 18 broker enrollment centers, there are hundreds of MNsure-certified brokers and navigators across the state. Minnesotans can connect with a broker or navigator in their area by searching the Assister Directory or viewing upcoming enrollment events on MNsure.org.
