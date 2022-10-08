ST. PAUL — Starting Nov. 1, Minnesotans looking for health coverage for 2023 can shop and compare plans and save money through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace.

Now that final rates are available from the Minnesota Department of Commerce, MNsure has new estimates for how much Minnesotans will actually pay for health premiums in 2023 — and it’s about 3.5 percentless than 2022. Eligible Minnesotans are poised to save big on their monthly premiums by taking advantage of tax credits only available through MNsure.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments