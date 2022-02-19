NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness of Minnesota) is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy. It is the largest grassroots advocacy organization of its kind in the state.
The 2022 slate of board officers will work to support NAMI’s mission and improve accessibility and inclusivity throughout the organization and to improve public and professional understanding of mental illnesses for all communities.
President Mariah Owens is the owner of Nawe Partners, a communications company that specializes in corporate and non-profit communications. She has family members with mental illness. Mariah is NAMI Minnesota’s first African American board president.
First vice-president Jessica Gourneau, PhD, is a psychologist and clinical director at the American Indian Family Center. She has worked for more than 23 years providing mental health services to the American Indian community.
Second vice-president Susan Holter is the chief development officer at the University of Minnesota College of Education and Human Development. She is the parent of a college-age child with mental illness.
Board treasurer Kevin Hanstad is a retired marketing research executive and volunteer. He has a family member of someone living with a mental illness.
Board secretary Beatric Officer is a supervisor in the Dakota County Community Corrections System and has years of experience in creating alternatives for juveniles. She is a parent of a young adult with mental illnesses.
Executive member-at-large Kristi Fox is chief human resources officer of Securian Financial, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Paul. She views advocacy for mental health awareness and benefits as critical for employers who commit to being an inclusive workplace for all.
