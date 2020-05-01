The National Alliance on Mental Illness has set up a wide variety of online mental health classes for May. The free classes are held online on Zoom. They include classes such as Creating Caring Communities, Mental Health and the Workplace, Self Care and Mindfulness, Hope for Recovery, Get to Know NAMI, Discipline Tips for Stressed Parents, Mental Illnesses and Crisis Communication Strategies, a suicide prevention class called QPR — Question, Persuade and Refer and many more.
The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, and also the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/
