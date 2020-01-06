For more than 40 years, January has been recognized as National Blood Donor Month. To help ensure a lifesaving supply of blood, Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) has joined with other blood centers around the country, stressing the importance of donating blood.
Every two seconds, someone needs blood. Each day more than 250 volunteer blood donors are needed in this region to save or sustain the lives of patients. Keeping a fresh supply of blood on hand gives them the chance to fight diseases like cancer or leukemia and survive the trauma of accidents.
“We asked a donor, a young man, why he gives so consistently three or four times a year,” said Rob Miller, manager with Vitalant. “He said, ‘It feels so good to save someone’s life. Why would you do it just once?’ I can’t argue with that!”
Patients call donors like him heroes. Anyone healthy enough to give blood can be a hero to area patients. The process takes less than an hour, and Vitalant provides a free total cholesterol test at each donation.
The next opportunity in the area is Jan. 15 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Hackensack.
Make your convenient appointment to give blood at www.vitalant.org, or by calling Faith in Action for Cass County at (218) 675-5435. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s Donor Rewards. To save time, donors can now fill out their Health History Questionnaire online at www.bloodhero.com the day of their donation.
Volunteer donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 must have a signed permission from a parent or guardian, which is available at the blood drive or online.
Have your blood pressure, temperature, pulse, cholesterol and iron level checked too — it’s a bonus when you donate blood. For more information visit www.vitalant.org
So, start the New Year right by becoming a blood donor Jan. 15 in Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.