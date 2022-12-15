BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College and the George W. Neilson Foundation are accepting applications from Bemidji-area employers for a summer program that offers financial incentives to businesses who hire BSU and NTC students for paid internships.

The Neilson Foundation will fund 15 internships, including one specifically for health and nursing and 14 for any other private business pertaining to any major or program offered by BSU or NTC.

