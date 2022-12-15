BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College and the George W. Neilson Foundation are accepting applications from Bemidji-area employers for a summer program that offers financial incentives to businesses who hire BSU and NTC students for paid internships.
The Neilson Foundation will fund 15 internships, including one specifically for health and nursing and 14 for any other private business pertaining to any major or program offered by BSU or NTC.
Funding is split equally with 50 percent of the intern’s hourly compensation being paid by the foundation, up to $2,500, and the remaining 50 percent paid by the participating business.
Businesses applying for internship funding must be located in the Bemidji area, preferably within 30 miles of Bemidji. Businesses in Bagley, Blackduck, Cass Lake and Walker may apply. All non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply directly to the Neilson Foundation, which will finalize selections and notify employers shortly after the Jan. 2, 2023 application deadline.
The internship partnership launched in the summer of 2012 to promote academic development and encourage employers to provide local, paid internship opportunities for BSU and NTC students.
The Neilson Foundation recently committed to continue the BSU, NTC and Neilson Foundation Internship Program through summer 2027.
About the Neilson Foundation
The George W. Neilson Foundation supports community development projects by providing grants to programs and projects that improve the lives of the area’s children, adults and senior citizens. The foundation concentrates its program in the City of Bemidji and the surrounding area. Following the wishes of contributor Katharine Neilson Cram, the foundation supports northern Minnesota and the Bemidji area, where she spent the summers of her youth and lived throughout her later life.
