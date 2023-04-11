BRAINERD — A new Epilepsy and Seizure Disorder community support group has begun in the Brainerd Lakes Area and its founders are hoping it is a place for people to share their experiences, offer encouragement and gain awareness for oneself, or friend and family members effected by epilepsy and seizure disorders.
The group is working closely with the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.
Local author Barbara J. Mack and local business owner Jenifer Williams, the groups founders, will host their first meeting 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. April 20 at the Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby. The group will continue to meet on the third Thursday of each month at the same time and location. They are hoping to start additional groups in Brainerd and Aitkin.
The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota (EFMN) has offered services for people with epilepsy and seizures across Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. Their programs educate, connect, and empower individuals and families throughout their epilepsy journey. Additionally, one-to-one support is available through their Information Services program for all seizure and epilepsy-related questions.
“We really want to build this group as we know there are many people who are in need of support dealing with epilepsy and seizures is often not talked about, overlooked and misunderstood. By gathering within the Brainerd Lakes Area, we hope to grow together in our community, offering education, resources, and connections” stated Williams.
The group has also started a Public Facebook Group, “Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders; Awareness, Networking, and Mentoring in BLA”
Mack’s recently published book, “The Hand I’ve Been Dealt: A Life Lived with Epilepsy,” shares her whimsical stories of family life and heartbreaking years’ worth of medical challenges while educating and inspiring others to better cope with their own challenges. Her book is available locally at the Jacques Art Center, The Crossing Arts Alliance, CatTale’s Books and Gifts or at the meetings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.