Jagger James Moe
Austin Moe and Ashley Robbins announce the birth of their son, Jagger James Moe, born Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at CHI St. Joseph's Health in Park Rapids.

Jagger weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

