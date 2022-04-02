ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz announced a new program that will allow Minnesotans to order free rapid COVID-19 tests online for delivery directly to their homes.
Minnesotans are now able to order two test kits (for a total of four tests) per home through an online ordering system. Minnesota has secured 500,000 test kits (for a total of 1 million at-home tests) and the program will be available until all the test kits are ordered. Minnesota will use this program as a model for providing more access to COVID-19 rapid testing in the months ahead.
“Our goal has always been to ensure that when Minnesotans need a test, they can get one quickly and easily,” said Governor Walz. “Even as case numbers decline, it’s important that Minnesotans test for COVID-19 if they are feeling sick. That’s why we’re continuing to work to make tests easily accessible – now and in the future.”
Minnesotans will be able to visit mn.gov/covid19 to request two test kits, or four total tests, per household. Tests became available starting Tuesday, March 29, and will be available until supply has been exhausted. If this program proves successful and valuable for Minnesotans, the State will count on it as a key part of the response to future case surges.
In addition to this program, the State of Minnesota has secured nearly 5 million rapid at-home test kits for community partners, schools, and childcare facilities since September 2021.
Vault at-home testing program to sunset
The State of Minnesota’s at-home PCR testing program through Vault Health will ended March 31. Minnesotans who have Vault PCR tests at home will be able to use them until they expire, or until December 31, 2022, whichever is first.
The at-home testing program was a unique innovation from the State of Minnesota that helped provide at-home PCR testing at no cost to Minnesotans. This program was a key piece of Minnesota’s nation-leading COVID-19 response. But demand for Vault’s at-home testing program has declined significantly. Last week, Vault delivered around 1,400 tests to Minnesotans, compared to more than 16,600 tests per week in mid-January. Sunsetting the at-home testing program will allow the state to focus on providing other forms of testing.
Rapid at-home antigen tests — like those Minnesotans can begin ordering — provide more flexibility to Minnesota families who need to monitor COVID-19 symptoms. The tests can be done at home and results are delivered within minutes, with no lab delivery required.
When to get tested
Even though fewer Minnesotans are getting sick with COVID-19, testing continues to be important for preventing the spread of the virus.
To keep COVID-19 from spreading, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends people should use testing if:
• They have symptoms of the virus.
• They have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
• They are returning from international or domestic travel.
• They attended a high-risk event.
• They work in a setting that has regular, close contact with many people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.