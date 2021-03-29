Certified Physician Assistant Erica Donovan of Belle Fourche, S.D., recently joined the medical staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Interventional Pain Management department, the Brainerd Lakes Area’s only locally-operated, fully comprehensive interventional pain management and spine medicine center for patients suffering from neck and back pain.
Donovan is working alongside Board Certified Interventional Pain Specialists Dr. Joshua Horowitz and Dr. Dan Lonergan to provide the latest advances in treatment and supportive care to help reduce or alleviate pain and restore quality of life.
A graduate of the University of North Dakota-Grand Forks, she earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree and certification from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Donovan also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Psychology at Dakota Wesleyan University, holds a teaching certificate from Black Hills State University and a paramedic certificate from Mountain Plains Health Consortium.
Donovan previously worked for 15 years in Emergency Medical Services, the last 10 as a paramedic at Lead Deadwood Regional Hospital, Crook County Medical Services District, Butte County Ambulance Service, and Custer Ambulance Service and served on the Ski Patrol at Terry Peak Ski Area for eight years. She was also a high school science teacher for six years and a high school and middle school science teacher for three years.
Outside of her work, Donovan is a triathlete who also enjoys running marathons, ultra marathons and trail running. She also spends her time camping, fishing, mountain biking and gravel biking with her family and playing with her dogs.
For more information or an appointment, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/pain-management or call (218) 545-1001.
