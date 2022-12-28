BEMIDJI — Plan on making a New Year’s resolution? If so, consider incorporating the health of your heart into any 2023 commitments.

“The holidays can be a lovely time,” said Dr. Rory Farnan, cardiologist at Essentia Health. “It can be a time to connect with family members, some of whom we haven’t seen in person in a long time. That said, often this time together – in close quarters, away from the cold – can be stressful. Sometimes we resort to old coping strategies, managing this stress with food, alcohol, smoking or other habits that aren’t healthy for us.”

