Walker American Legion Post 134 Auxiliary will host a blood drive with Vitalant July 31, noon-6 p.m. at the Legion basement to help ensure a safe blood supply for the community.
With the hope of recruiting 46 people to donate blood and with a goal of 35 units to be collected, Vitalant encourages anyone feeling well and healthy to make an appointment.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood by calling Coordinator Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038, by registering at www.bloodhero.com or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s Donor Reward program.
Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across this region. The blood supply depends on donations by volunteers. Vitalant relies on 250 people to donate each day. About 30 percent of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients, and one in seven people who enter the hospital will need blood.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type are especially important.
Blood donations take about one hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history the day they donate on www.vitalant.org
