BEMIDJI — Sanford Bemidji, Red Lake Indian Health Service Hospital and Cass Lake Indian Health Service Hospital invite community members to the 17th annual Niimi’idiwin (Powwow) from 2 to 6 p.m. June 23 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Intended to celebrate holistic healing and our community’s Ojibwe heritage, this gathering is free and open to all within the community who would like to show respect and celebrate the healing power of heritage.
Registration for dancers 5-18+ years-old begins at 2 p.m. followed by a customary grand entry, where those of all ages and genders are lead by local veterans into the dance arbor. Arena director and spiritual advisor, Gary Charwood, will also guide attendees through a peace pipe ceremony honoring healthcare workers.
Dance specials begin at 3 p.m. under the direction of emcee, Daryl Northbird. The specials include men’s grass dance, women’s jingle dress dance and traditional dances for both men and women.
A feast of Red Lake walleye, berries and wild rice will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. A variety of booths will also be present to share local art, crafts and health resources during this communal celebration of health and heritage. Only pre-invited drum groups, colorguards, honorguards and vendors/booths will be permitted to perform/setup during the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.