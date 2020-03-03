The Northern Minnesota Addiction Wellness Center in Bemidji will have an open house for professionals March 13 starting at 10 a.m.

Tours will be offered and question and answer sessions will be held on the hour. The schedule is loosely set as follows:

10 a.m., Health Care

11 a.m., Dep’t. of Corrections, Police, Sheriff’s departments

Noon, County and City Services and Employees

1 p.m., Health Care

2 p.m., Supportive Community Services

3 p.m., All

4 p.m., All

If you can’t come at a designated time, come when you can.

An Open House for the general public will be held March 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Learn more about our residential inpatient and outpatient services and plans for future recovery services.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments