PARK RAPIDS — The Northwoods Riders for Colon Cancer Awareness (NRCCA) donated $3,000 to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care through the CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation in memory of Chuck Burns.
The NRCCA was formed in 2012 by Burns, who passed away after a long battle with colon cancer in 2015. He was inspired by a young cancer patient whom he’d read about while he was undergoing chemo therapy treatment. This young patient started a lemonade stand to raise money to help other people with cancer.
“If this young person can raise money to help people with cancer, I can too,” Chuck thought. Thus, the NRCCA was established.
While on his cancer journey, Burns became a supporter of the CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care program. One of his final wishes was to give back to hospice and provide other hospice patients and their loved ones with personal items and other immediate needs to assist in their care. All donations from the ride and fundraising event go to the “Chuck Burns Hospice Compassion Fund” to take care of local Hospice patients needs.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care provides comfort, dignity, and quality of life on the end-of-life journey. Patients and their loved ones decide what care and help best suits their needs. Hospice care is available for patients at their preferred place of care, whether it is their home, a care center or with their loved ones.
As of January 2019, the NRCCA has donated over $27,000 to Park Rapids and Bemidji Hospice. CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care is most grateful for this generous donation to support hospice families in need in our communities and would like to thank all riders and supporters.
The Northwoods Riders for Colon Cancer Awareness (NRCCA) organizes and hosts a motorcycle ride annually. The 7th Annual Colon Cancer Awareness Motorcycle ride will be held Sept. 7. NRCCA welcomes both riders, non-riders and donors.
To participate in the ride or to support the event, contact Liz Stone at (218) 732-0015.
