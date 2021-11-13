PARK RAPIDS — November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, which is the perfect time to honor nurses, physicians, social workers, chaplains, volunteers and home care aides who play an invaluable role for their clients as caregivers, companions, and friends throughout their specific needs.
For 34 years, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care has been honored to provide compassionate care for patients — no matter where they call home in our vast service area. As part of our commitment and dedication to serve through our ministry, we strive to improve our patients’ quality of life, ensuring more meaningful moments by incorporating the body, mind and spirit of every person.
To some, hospice care is sometimes misunderstood. Hospice care is simply a form of palliative care that’s provided near the end of life. However, not all palliative care is hospice care. Palliative care can be given to patients of any age who still have many years to live, including those who have a life-limiting illness and also those who may recover from a serious illness. An individualized care plan with a highly-skilled hospice team provides your family with the exceptional service you deserve 365 days a year.
Contact CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care to learn more about the many benefits of hospice and palliative care at (218) 732-4552 or visit our website at www.chi.sjh.org for a list of services available within hospice. Don’t postpone valuable and compassionate care options that your family has available right now, right here in our community.
This month let’s celebrate National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and recognize the efforts of these caregivers that make a difference every single day.
