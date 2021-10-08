Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs from Friday through Dec. 7, and allows you to make changes to your current Medicare plan and your Part D drug plan.
The changes you make will take effect on Jan. 1.
Before this Medicare open enrollment period, it’s a great idea to evaluate your needs with Medicare. Potential cost savings may be in store for you if you assess these different areas: health needs, prescription drug costs, current Medicare and healthcare coverage, and whether or not you qualify for any State or Federal programs that assist with medical expenses.
To get started, check out these 10 questions to ask yourself or your healthcare provider:
1) Will my healthcare needs increase?
2) Can I afford my copays and out-of-pocket costs?
3) Are the costs of my healthcare competing with other expenses?
4) Will generic drug prescriptions work in place of more expensive brand names?
5) Am I eligible for savings based on prescription assistance programs from drug manufacturers or other cost saving programs?
6) Does my current health insurance meet my needs?
7) Are my doctor, clinic, and hospital in-network or out-of-network?
8) Is there a better plan, for example, one with lower costs?
9) Do I meet the income and asset guidelines for Medical Assistance?
10) Do I meet the income and asset guidelines for extra help?
If you have any more questions about saving money on Medicare, Senior LinkAge Line is a great resource! Give them a call at (800) 333-2433, and they’ll walk you through your Medicare options and answer any other questions you may have. Or go to mn.gov/senior-linkage-line
