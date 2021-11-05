BRAINERD — The Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pillager Clinic has begun offering orthopedic care.
Care will be provided by many physicians from Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The award-winning hip- and knee-joint-replacement program earned the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement from the Joint Commission, recognizing expert care and patient safety.
Expanding orthopedic care to Pillager means patients now have increased access to these services from specialists who live and work in the same community. Essentia is delivering the care our patients need to live active and healthy lives, and doing so closer to home.
“It is critical that we provide these services to our patients,” said Dr. Christopher Metz, an orthopedic surgeon with Essentia Health. “Orthopedic injuries are often very painful and can limit movement. So providing care options close to home is essential, and aligns with our mission to provide care in the communities we serve.”
Comprehensive orthopedic care, including hand surgery, sports medicine and pediatric care, is offered at the Pillager clinic. Patients needing orthopedic care will benefit from skilled doctors who have been specially trained to treat disease and injuries of the bones, ligaments, tendons and muscles. This is another way for Essentia to care for patients in a community we have served for more than 40 years.
Patients can schedule orthopedic appointments between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call (218) 746-4527 to make an appointment.
