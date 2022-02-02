BRAINERD — The Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic welcomes certified physician assistant Melisa Palmer, who will specialize in weight management.

“I chose to join Essentia because I was very intrigued by the patient-centered approach it offered,” said Palmer.

Palmer received her education from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine, and is certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“I hope to treat patients that could benefit from weight reduction by offering education and follow-up support to help them achieve their health goals,” said Palmer.

To schedule an appointment with Palmer, please call (218) 828-2880. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

