Palmer joins Essentia Health weight management team staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 2, 2022 BRAINERD — The Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic welcomes certified physician assistant Melisa Palmer, who will specialize in weight management."I chose to join Essentia because I was very intrigued by the patient-centered approach it offered," said Palmer.Palmer received her education from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine, and is certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants."I hope to treat patients that could benefit from weight reduction by offering education and follow-up support to help them achieve their health goals," said Palmer.To schedule an appointment with Palmer, please call (218) 828-2880. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on "Doctors & Providers."
