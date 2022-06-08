BRAINERD — Each year, Essentia Health contracts with Professional Research Consultants (PRC) to randomly survey patients about their experiences in our hospitals and clinics.
PRC uses results from these surveys to rank Essentia physicians, staff and facilities within its national database of health care organizations. The 2022 awards are based on patient surveys conducted throughout 2021.
The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations and individuals who achieve excellence throughout the year by improving patient experiences, health care-employee management and/or physician alignment and engagement based on surveys of their patients.
“These awards are a true testament to our health care providers who deliver a high level of healing, attentiveness and compassion to the patients we are privileged to serve,” said Dr. Jon Pryor, Essentia’s East Market president. “I’d like to congratulate each one of them for the outstanding care they provide, whether by telehealth, in-person, or email, each and every day.”
In Essentia’s East Market, which encompasses Northeastern and Central Minnesota, as well as Northwest Wisconsin, nine providers received PRC’s Top Performer Award, meaning they scored at the 100th percentile for overall quality of care.
Top Performers include:
• Dr. Patricia Segler, OB/GYN, Essentia Health-Baxter Specialty Clinic
• Jessica Hinkley, APRN, CNP, breast health, oncology, Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center
• Shana Bertin, PA-C, diabetes and endocrinology, Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic Second Street Building
• Conrad Ross, PA-C, gastroenterology, Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic First Street Building
• Dr. Michael Mollerus, cardiac electrophysiology, Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center
• Lauren Carolan, APRN, CNP, neurology, Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic Third Street Building
• Colleen Evans, DO, gynecologic oncology, Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic First Street Building
• Dr. Ana Fernandez-Pokorny, rheumatology, Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic Third Street Building
• Dr. Erin Grimsby, physiatry, Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic Third Street Building
Across Essentia Health, 14 providers were named Top Performers.
Additional honors were awarded to the following in the East Market:
5-Star Award: Scoring in the top 10% (at or above the 90th percentile) of the PRC national client database for percentage of patients who rate the overall quality of care by the clinic/facility or unit/provider as “excellent.”
• Jessica Nybakken, APRN, CNP, breast health, oncology, Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center
• Dr. Kathy Wimmer, family medicine, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pillager Clinic
• Dr. Sara Lokstad, family medicine, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Crosslake Clinic
• Kelly Spray, APRN, CNP, family medicine, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pequot Lakes Clinic
• Christina Thell, APRN, CNP, general surgery, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic
• Dr. Sarah Osborne, family medicine, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic
• Dr. Daniel Johnson, internal medicine, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic
• Dr. Kevin Riess, general surgery, Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
• Dr. Christopher Metz, orthopedic surgery, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Orthopedics Clinic
• Dr. Jennifer Mahling-Stadum, family medicine, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic
• Annette Bartel, DPM, podiatric surgery, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic
• Dr. Jeremiah Eisenschenk, hospitalist services and weight loss, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic
• Andrew Bader, DO, family medicine, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic
• Dr. Heidi Malling, hospitalist services, Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center
The following facilities also received a 5-Star Award in Overall Quality of Care:
• Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic, outpatient radiology
Additionally, 92 providers and six facilities/teams across Essentia received a 4-Star Award in Overall Quality of Care, meaning they scored in the top 25 percent (at or above the 75th percentile).
