Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby is seeking participants for the second phase of a clinical study evaluating a new, endoscopic day procedure for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.
The procedure may help participants achieve better control of their blood sugar levels than medication use alone.
Type 2 Diabetes is a progressive disease in which the body has difficulty maintaining normal blood sugar levels. Over time, excess sugar in the blood damages blood vessels, kidneys, eyes, and other tissues in the body. Research shows that cells in the lining of the small intestine play an important role in controlling blood sugar levels. In individuals with Type 2 Diabetes, these cells may not function properly.
The Endogenex procedure is a non-surgical treatment that is designed to promote the regeneration of cells in the small intestine that may support better management of blood sugar levels.
During an Endogenex procedure a doctor uses a small flexible camera to introduce a special catheter through the mouth and past the stomach to the first part of the small intestine. This catheter is used to apply a precise, controlled, electric current to the lining of the small intestine. This delivery of energy is designed to trigger the body’s natural process of cell regeneration, replacing unhealthy cells with new cells that help the body better manage blood sugar.
To qualify for the study, candidates must have had Type 2 Diabetes for 10 years or less, currently use diabetes medicine, and be between 22 and 65 years of age. Once patients are screened for the study, they undergo an endoscopic Endogenex procedure and then attend follow-up visits over the next year to assess progress and wellbeing, for blood tests to monitor glucose levels, and receive lifestyle and diabetes counseling.
There is no cost to participants for care provided as part of the study. A stipend for study-related expenses is provided. To learn more about the study and determine if you qualify, please visit www.regent1study.com
