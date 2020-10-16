BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Home Is Where the Heart Is heart center campaign.
This support will enhance cardiovascular services by helping to bring a new heart and vascular center to our community.
Upon giving to this project, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager Gary Johnson said, “Our cooperative is committed to the communities we serve and having high quality health care available locally is vital. There are many rural areas around the country losing access to such care, forcing rural residents to travel farther and farther to get the services they need. That is not the case here in Paul Bunyan country, thanks to health care providers like Sanford Health that are continuing to invest and improve for the benefit of all in our region. We are proud to support the new heart and vascular center. It will have a profound impact in the lives of many.”
Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.
