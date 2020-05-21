BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will resume Pet Fixers spay/neuter clinics beginning in early June, and registration has also been reopened for the public.
Clients who qualify as low-income may now register their dog or cat through the program’s online system. The registration process and clinic procedures have been revised to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. All social distancing guidelines, program prices, and a link to register can be found at petfixer.og
Scheduled dates for clinics through the rest of the year include June 6 and 7, June 13 and 14, July 11 and 12, Aug. 1, 2, 8 and 9, Sept. 12 and 13, Oct. 3 and 4, and Nov. 8 and 9. Clients can register for the date of their choice depending on availability. Clinics may need to be canceled on a moments notice should personal protective equipment become unavailable, or the State again suspends elective surgeries.
Great River Rescue is a non-profit organization that was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. The Pet Fixers program was acquired in 2020 to provide spay/neuter and basic wellness services for pets of qualified low-income pet owners and caretakers. Clinics are generally held once per month April through November at Great River Rescue, 1612 Carr Lake RD SE, Bemidji.
Program director Jill Beardsley can be reached at petfixers@greatriverrescue.com or (218) 760-1307.
