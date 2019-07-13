Essentia Health invites the community to attend open houses to celebrate Essentia Health-Pine River Pharmacy and Essentia Health-Pequot Lakes Pharmacy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25.
The transition of the two pharmacies from Lakes Area Pharmacy to Essentia Health has been completed and Essentia Health is proud to continue the presence of pharmacies in these communities.
Pine River ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. during the open house at 417 Barclay Avenue in Pine River.
Pequot Lakes ribbon cutting ceremony is at 12:30 p.m. during the open house at 30585 Patriot Avenue (Supervalu) in Pequot Lakes.
This event is free and open to the public. Attendees will be offered free health screenings, appetizers and refreshments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.