PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health and Essentia Health will be hosting a Wave of Light Ceremony for those in the community who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss.
The candle lighting service brings together those who have grieved the loss of a child in a ceremony of unity.
Locally, the ceremony will be held Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Chapel at CHI St. Joseph’s Health.
The remembrance will feature a memorial service with music, readings, candle lighting and refreshments. Please join us in the observance of National Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss Awareness Day. RSVP’s are encouraged but not required.
The Wave of Light Remembrance is observed annually in the U.S. on Oct. 15. It is a day of remembrance for pregnancy loss and infant death, which includes but is not limited to miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS or the death of a newborn. The ceremony seeks to ease the pain of families who have lost a child by offering another means of acknowledging and remembering a deeply loved and missed family member.
The Wave of Light Ceremony will unite friends around the globe in lighting candles for one hour to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren who left too soon. As candles are lit, hundreds of thousands of persons will commemorate and honor the memory of all children gone too soon. The continuous chain of light encompasses and spans across the world and around the globe for a 24-hour period illuminating the night in love and light in honor and remembrance of our children.
For more information or to RSVP to the Wave of Light Ceremony, contact Julie Nicklason, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Med/Surg/OB Director at (218) 616-3266.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.