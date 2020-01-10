MINNEAPOLIS — The Trump Administration recently released a weakened version of its e-cigarette flavor ban which includes a temporary ban on some pod-based, candy-flavored e-cigarettes.
President Trump’s plan would exempt menthol-flavored products and open tank vaping products, both of which are popular among youth. The proposal falls dramatically short of the President’s September promise to ban the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes in the United States.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation urges President Trump and the federal government to put kids ahead of Big Tobacco profits. The New York Times reported that at a New Year’s Eve press conference President Trump spoke about the importance of protecting the tobacco industry, saying, “We have a very big industry. We’re going to take care of the industry.”
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation, a coalition of more than 60 organizations that share a common goal of reducing youth smoking and ending tobacco’s harm for good, supports the prohibition of all flavored tobacco products. Flavored tobacco products appeal to kids and are driving the youth nicotine epidemic. In particular, menthol tobacco products are heavily marketed toward youth and diverse communities including African Americans and LGBTQ people.
“President Trump and the FDA should take care of the nation’s kids and our health — not Big Tobacco,” said Molly Moilanen, Vice President at ClearWay MinnesotaSM and Co-Chair of Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation. “Nationwide Tobacco 21 was a great first step toward reversing the youth nicotine epidemic and we cannot stop there. We urge President Trump to uphold his promise to clear the market of all flavored e-cigarettes. The last thing our youth need is for Big Tobacco to continue their business of targeting kids with flavored, highly-addictive products.”
The Food and Drug Administration has wide authority to regulate tobacco products. Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation urges the agency to use its full authority to take all flavored tobacco products off the market, rather than making concessions to the tobacco industry.
Minnesota lawmakers also have the authority to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products — including e-cigarettes, combustible and smokeless products. Ending the sale of all flavored products is an important part of a comprehensive effort to address tobacco addiction among youth and priority populations. The coalition urges state lawmakers to take this step as part of a bold package of proposals to address rising youth tobacco use.
Minnesota communities are national leaders in passing bold flavor restriction policies. Fourteen Minnesota communities have voted to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products. In late December, Carlton County became the latest to pass a policy that restricts the sale of all flavored tobacco products to adult-only stores.
The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey showed youth e-cigarette rates continue to rise. The survey found one in four Minnesota 11th-graders reported using an e-cigarette in the past month. Eleven percent of 8th-graders said they use e-cigarettes regularly, which is nearly double the 2016 rate.
“A weak federal policy leaves Minnesota kids as sitting ducks to the tobacco industry,” Moilanen added. “Minnesota lawmakers should pass a comprehensive policy that clears the market of all flavored tobacco products – especially menthol. We need bold and comprehensive action to reverse the e-cigarette epidemic and protect youth from Big Tobacco – an industry that profits mightily while we all pay the price.”
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation encourages lawmakers to counter Big Tobacco’s aggressive marketing toward our kids. The coalition asks lawmakers to adopt strong statewide Tobacco 21 rules, prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products, invest in youth prevention and strengthen tobacco price policies.
