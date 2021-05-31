BEMIDJI — Youth athletes will have the opportunity to learn from professional hockey players Gigi Marvin and Matt Cullen at a clinic hosted by Sanford POWER. Hockey with the Pros is June 23 and will feature on-ice sessions with Marvin and Cullen where the focus will be on conditioning and skill work.
The clinic will take place at the Sanford POWER Center within the BCA Arena in Bemidji. Hockey with the Pros is open to athletes between the ages of 5–14. The event is free. Registrants will receive a photo opportunity with Marvin and Cullen, an autographed card, POWER jersey and baggage tag. Registration can be found at https://www.sanfordpower.com/programs/#bemidji
The morning will have two different sessions for the younger athletes. Older youth athletes will have one session with three groups running simultaneously in the afternoon.
Marvin is with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and plays for the New Hampshire Region. She won silver medals at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics and a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Cullen played 21 seasons in the National Hockey League. He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion (with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 and the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017) and earned a bronze medal in the World Championships as a member of the U.S. team.
Sanford POWER in Bemidji offers speed, strength, and agility training for all sports at our 4,400 square foot facility. This facility is the ideal location for sports performance training and offers cardio equipment, free weights, and programming tailored to individual need. The space also features a 1,300 square foot synthetic ice sheet and skating treadmill.
POWER currently offers a variety of programs including:
• Personal training (1:1), partner training (2:1), small group, large group, adult group fitness
• Seasonal training programs for sports
• Comprehensive functional, physiological, and biomechanical evaluations
• Sport specific nutrition consultations
• Score testing by stressing the principles of proper functional movement
• 3D Running Analysis – evaluation of an athlete’s specific needs and create a personalized program
• Return to Performance – program designed for injury-specific athletes recovering from an injury or surgery
• Return to Play Evaluation – assessment of an athlete’s biomechanics as it relates to running, jumping, and cutting to determine an athlete’s readiness to return to sport
• Physical therapy through the Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center on the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center campus
