A collaborative effort between Essentia Health and several other local and statewide organizations has reached a big milestone —one thousand referrals.
The program is called Resourceful. The goal is to make it easy for people facing social needs — and those who help others — to find and make referrals to appropriate programs and services for food, shelter, health care, work, financial assistance and more.
“This program has connected so many of those in need with much-needed assistance,” said Emily Kuenstler, Essentia Health’s community health director. “We are very proud of what has been accomplished with all of our partners on this project to help lift up our communities and provide assistance to some of our most vulnerable community members.”
The milestone was reached this week. The program was launched in April, with the first referral coming in August.
Food access through Hunger Solutions Minnesota, Great Plains Food Bank and the Fargo/Moorhead Emergency Food Pantry, as well as Youthworks drop-in services and behavioral health help through Lake Country Associates were among the programs where the most referrals were made.
“We are so energized by the community partnership that has made Resourceful possible and grateful any time we can make it even easier for those we serve throughout North Dakota and Clay County, Minn., to get the food assistance they need,” Great Plains Food Bank Ending Hunger 2.0 Impact Manager Taylor Syvertson said. “This is an exciting milestone for the program and a great sign that this was adding a resource where one was needed.”
Some of the most sought-after services through Resourceful were food access, benefits assistance, behavioral health needs and housing.
The program connects people to services in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Funding for this project is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and UCare.
Resourceful is a collaborative effort between Essentia Health, Wilderness Health, Generations Health Care Initiatives and United Way of Cass and Clay counties, who have partnered with Find Help, formerly known as Aunt Bertha, to provide this free online platform.
Visit the Resourceful website at https://resourceful.auntbertha.com to learn more.
