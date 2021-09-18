Psychiatrist Darshana Bhattacharyya, M.D., will begin practicing at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in late September. She is joining Psychologists Ken Fogal and Kristin Furan on CRMC’s Behavioral Health Team.
Dr. Bhattacharyya treats adult individuals struggling with mood and anxiety disorders, schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders, trauma- and stressor-related disorders, and other psychiatric illness. Her special interests include women’s health and perinatal psychiatry, gender-affirming care, PTSD, and the integration of mental health and primary care.
Dr. Bhattacharyya is dual-boarded in Psychiatry and Family Medicine and recently completed residency at the University of Cincinnati and The Christ Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident. During residency, she sought additional training in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTi) and Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD (CPT). She earned her Medical Degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts degree in molecular and cell biology at the University of California at Berkeley.
She previously worked as a research associate at the UCSF Gladstone Institutes and National Institutes of Health. She has also been involved in numerous community organizations and presented several papers and publications.
Outside of her practice, Dr. Bhattacharyya enjoys hiking, baking, reading, and traveling. She grew up in Oklahoma and Iowa and is enjoying exploring the Brainerd Lakes Area with her husband and daughter.
For an initial appointment, request a referral from a primary care provider or call (218) 546-7000 or (218) 545-1047 option 1.
