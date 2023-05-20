Registration is now open for the 2023 Minnesota Rural Health Conference, which will be held June 12-13 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The theme of this year’s conference is “Reconnect. Renew. Revitalize.”
The two-day event, which is returning face to face for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is designed to support, connect and inspire rural health professionals and leaders from across the state — health care executives, providers, educators, health professions students, state government officials, policy analysts and researchers, elected officials, community members and others — as they work toward the goal of building healthy communities.
The conference features more than 20 interactive sessions: two keynote speakers, two plenary sessions, the Minnesota Rural Health Association Policy Forum, an awards ceremony and a total of 15 breakout sessions.
Dr. Somava Saha, the president and CEO of Well-Being and Equity in the World, a New Hampshire-based nonprofit that works to advance inter-generational well-being and equity, will deliver the first keynote address June 12. Saha, who has previously worked as a primary care internist and pediatrician and was recognized in 2012 as one of 10 inaugural Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Young Leaders, will speak on “Unleashing Joy and Abundance in Rural Communities: Pathways to Health Equity.”
Dr. Brooke Cunningham, the state’s newly appointed commissioner of the Department of Health, will present on the intersections of public health and health equity during the conference’s second keynote address June 13. Before being named commissioner Cunningham served as the assistant commissioner of the department’s Health Equity Bureau. Her talk is titled “Renew. Strengthen. Advance.”
The conference’s two plenary sessions include solutions-focused panel discussions on rural health workforce shortages (June 12) and rural mental health (June 13).
Policy leaders are scheduled to discuss Minnesota’s top rural health priorities and take questions from the audience at the Minnesota Rural Health Association Policy Forum. The forum’s speakers are still to be announced.
In addition, the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Awards — the Rural Health Hero Award, the Rural Health Team Award and the Rural Health Lifetime Achievement Award — will be handed out during a session on the conference’s second day.
The conference’s breakout sessions — organized along four tracks (Social Drivers of Health, Innovations and Sustainability, Workforce and a Student Track) and scheduled for both days — feature presentations from academic researchers, consultants, practitioners in the field and state officials on topics ranging from community paramedicine and dental health access to rural maternal and child health, and community health workers. Presentations highlight innovative solutions and best practices.
Students attending the conference also have the opportunity to participate in a training demonstration of “Virginia,” a state-of-the-art, life-like birth simulator operated by Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet.
The conference is hosted by the Minnesota Office of Rural Health and Primary Care, the Minnesota Rural Health Association and the National Rural Health Resource Center.
