Registration is now open for the 2023 Minnesota Rural Health Conference, which will be held June 12-13 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The theme of this year’s conference is “Reconnect. Renew. Revitalize.”

The two-day event, which is returning face to face for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is designed to support, connect and inspire rural health professionals and leaders from across the state — health care executives, providers, educators, health professions students, state government officials, policy analysts and researchers, elected officials, community members and others — as they work toward the goal of building healthy communities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments