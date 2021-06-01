Vitalant is the only blood provider to more than 70 hospitals across North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota, giving you the opportunity to transform lives locally and beyond.
Hackensack area residents are gearing up for a community blood drive to help prevent possible blood shortages in the coming weeks.
“People often wait for a major tragedy to strike to consider donating blood,” stated Katie Bartelson, Donor Recruitment representative of Vitalant. “But every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, meaning tragedies on an individual scale are happening every day.”
To make sure there’s a dependable blood supply locally, the Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary and Faith in Action for Cass County have teamed up to schedule a community blood drive June 15 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment call Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or go online to www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code: Hackensack. The blood drive will be held at the Hackensack Community Building on Lake Avenue. Appointments are encouraged.
Vitalant is offering COVID-19 antibody testing with each complete blood draw! Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors ages 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 must have a signed Vitalant form from a parent or guardian. For questions on eligibility, call (800) 289-4923.
To save time, donors can now complete their Health History on the day of their donation by visiting www.vitalant.org. And if you need a ride, call Faith in Action to get you there to donate. Consider rolling up your sleeve to help someone in need at the upcoming blood drive.
