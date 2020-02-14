BEMIDJI — Sanford Health will break ground on a new heart and vascular center at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in spring of 2020.
“Since bringing interventional cardiology to the region 10 years ago, we have outgrown our current space,” said Susan Jarvis, President and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. “With the help of generous donors, the new heart center will be 56,000 square feet, the largest addition to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center since 2004.”
The center will cost over $25 million with $2.5 million raised by the Sanford Foundation. Naming rights and donor opportunities for the building and certain areas within the center are still available.
Located between the medical center’s east entrance and the Main Clinic east of the Healing Garden, this new center will house all cardiology, vascular, pulmonary and respiratory therapy services. This includes 19 clinic rooms, 11 diagnostic imaging rooms, education rooms, a cardiovascular recovery unit family room and three cath labs with space to add a fourth.
Since beginning the program a decade ago, the cardiology department has experienced a 20 percent growth year-over-year reaching capacity in 2019. In that same time, heart disease-related deaths have decreased by up to 15 percent in the region.
With direct access to the second floor of the medical center, the building will allow patients to transfer to inpatient floors and services more smoothly providing a better, overall patient experience.
“This new space will allow for future expansions of services, and the capacity to hire an additional three providers and subsequent staff,” said Kaileigh Chapman, director of cardiology. “The center will also have the ability to add a fourth cath lab and an electrophysiology specialist and services in the future.”
Construction for the new center will take approximately 18 months wrapping up in fall of 2021. Kraus-Anderson Construction as well as 20-25 regional sub-contractors will be working on the project.
The center plans include implementing green/energy efficient practices similar to those that are currently in place throughout the medical center including LEDs, energy efficient boilers and access to single-stream recycling.
The healing garden located west of the center will remain in its current location for visitors and staff to enjoy. The space occupied by the current heart and vascular center will be used to expand current ancillary services.
“Thank you to everyone who has worked together these last four years to make this center a reality,” said Jarvis. “With the help of this new center, we will be able to continue our promise to care for the health needs of our community.”
