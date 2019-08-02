BEMIDJI — Sanford Bemidji Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will host sports physical blitzes Aug. 8 and Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1300 Anne St. N.W.
Sports physicals ensure student athletes are fit and ready to perform on the court, field or track. It can also help detect any potential injuries before they happen.
No appointments are necessary. The cost for the sports physical is $30 and is payable at registration. For more information on the blitz, call (218) 751-9746.
Sports physicals are also available by appointment during regular weekday hours at Sanford Bemidji’s pediatric department, (218) 333-4710; sports medicine department, (218) 751-9746; or family medicine department, (218) 333-5000). Non-sports physical exams are available by appointment during regular clinic hours in the pediatric and family medicine departments.
An athlete’s path to victory starts with a sports physical at Sanford Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center. Players can walk in during the sports physical blitz without an appointment, and our team will ensure they’re fit and ready to play when the whistle blows.
