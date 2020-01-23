BEMIDJI — Sanford Bemidji Medical Center laboratory, Main Clinic laboratories and pathology department received national recognition for the laboratory staff’s excellence and commitment to safeguarding patient care and for achieving the highest standards of laboratory medicine by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP).
“We are very excited to receive this accreditation as the CAP inspection is thorough and conducted by a team of peers experienced in areas of laboratory medicine,” said Paul Lappinga, MD, medical director of Sanford Bemidji laboratory. “This accomplishment is credited to the commitment to excellence of service by our laboratory staff, to the medical staff who work collaboratively with the laboratory, and to the administration for providing us the resources and staff to run a quality laboratory.”
The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which began in the early 1960s, is widely recognized as the ‘gold standard’ for clinical laboratories, and has served as a model for various federal, state and private laboratory accreditation programs throughout the world. It is recognized by the federal government as being equal, or more stringent, than that of the federal government CLIA accreditation program.
The CAP inspection process is internationally recognized for its meticulous review of a laboratory’s documentation to demonstrate timeliness and accuracy of patient test results, quality control protocols, qualification of laboratory staff, its equipment and facilities, information technology, safety procedures and overall management of the laboratory. In order to be accredited, a laboratory is required to meet a large number of standards as established by CAP.
About the College of American Pathologists
As the leading pathology organization with more than 18,000 board-certified pathologists, the College of American Pathologists serves patients, pathologists and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. The CAP’s Laboratory Improvement Programs, currently has customers in more than 100 countries, and provides unknown test samples for 20,000 laboratories worldwide in order to evaluate their performance.
About Sanford Health
Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries. Nearly $1 billion in gifts from philanthropist Denny Sanford have transformed how Sanford Health improves the human condition. For information, visit sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.
