BEMIDJI — Following approval from the FDA and CDC, Sanford Health and Beltrami County Public Health are both offering booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) vaccines.
The CDC and FDA have also approved the mixing and matching of different brands of booster doses regardless of the initial brand of vaccine a person has received.
Dr. David Wilcox, chief medical officer and family medicine physician at Sanford Health in Bemidji, states, “It is clear that severe COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting those who are unvaccinated. Since the pandemic started 90 percent of all hospitalized patients at Sanford Health have been unvaccinated. For the critically ill patients requiring ICU and ventilator care, the numbers are even higher at 96 percent and 98 percent respectively. If you have not been vaccinated, there is no better time to start than now. For those who have been vaccinated, we are happy to announce the availability of all recommended booster vaccines.”
Scheduling a booster vaccine
Sanford Health offers the Pfizer, Moderna and limited Janssen (J&J) vaccines at multiple Sanford Health locations in Beltrami county and surrounding counties. Patients must make ans appointment for any COVID-19 vaccinations (boosters included) by going to My Sanford Chart or calling (877) 701-0779 and selecting option #1.
