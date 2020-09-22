BEMIDJI — This fall, Sanford Bemidji is offering drive-up influenza vaccines by appointment at its 1611 Anne Street Clinic.
“With COVID-19 and influenza sharing similar symptoms — fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, chills and muscle aches — it is more important than ever that we each get our flu vaccine this fall,” said Dr. David Wilcox, vice president medical officer for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. “By offering a drive-up option, we hope to make it easier for everyone, especially families and those who are at-risk, to get their annual flu shot without needing to come inside of the clinic.”
Drive-up flu vaccinations are available by appointment through Nov. 1. To make an appointment, patients can call (218) 333-4710. When scheduling an appointment, Sanford staff will direct patients to park in a specific parking spot in the clinic’s west parking lot for their appointment.
How to prepare for a drive-up appointment
• Wear a mask — masks are required.
• Dress yourself and family members in short sleeved shirts.
• Have infants and toddlers dressed in diapers or shorts.
• Stay in your vehicle. Our team will bring your paperwork and then administer the flu vaccine right through your open car window and/or door.
Flu vaccines are available in all Sanford primary care clinics by appointment. Walk –in vaccinations are also available in many locations. To view all dates and times, visit sanfordhealth.org
Who should receive a flu shot?
Everyone ages six months and older should get a flu vaccination annually to reduce the risk of becoming ill with influenza or transmitting it to others. Certain groups are at higher risk and are strongly recommended to receive the vacation:
• All children ages six months and older, unless advised otherwise by your physician
• Pregnant women and anyone who becomes pregnant during the flu season
• People 50 years and older
• Adults and children with certain chronic conditions
To prevent transmission to high-risk populations, vaccination is also recommended for
• Health care workers
• Caregivers of children less than six months of age and adults over age 50
• Adults and children who live with children less than six months of age
• Adults and children who live with or care for persons with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe complications from influenza
Additional information
• If applicable, patients need to bring their insurance card to the flu vaccine clinic events.
• If you have a doctor’s appointment scheduled, ask to get a flu vaccine during your appointment.
• Flu viruses spread mainly from person to person through coughing or sneezing. Sometimes people may become infected by touching something with flu viruses on it and then touching their mouth or nose. Hand washing is a key to reducing your risk.
For more information about flu or flu vaccination, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/Features/FLU/
